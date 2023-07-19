YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Summer can be harder for children diagnosed with a spectrum disorder, but the Autism Society of the Mahoning Valley puts on a special event to help. Today, we got a special look at Camp F.R.I.E.N.D.

The pool was full of campers on Wednesday at the Jewish Community Center. Camp F.R.I.E.N.D. is a day camp experience for students who are spectrum diagnosed.

“So the camp kind of lets the kids have fun and meet new friends, and parents get that much-needed support they need,” said Robin Suzelis, director of the Autism Society of the Mahoning Valley.

Thirty-five campers are getting opportunities. It was the third day of activities which include swimming, music, yoga, bowling and going out for pizza. They’re things to help them with social, emotional and physical health.

“So our main goal for the campers here is to have an opportunity to make friends with their same-age peers and provide them with those opportunities that they might not get otherwise,” said Mary Brown, director of Camp F.R.I.E.N.D.

The children are ages five to 19. Camp F.R.I.E.N.D. stands for Finding Rewards in Every New Day, and the campers are realizing it.

“We’ve seen kids helping each other out, teamwork. So we’ve seen those friendships develop already in just the past couple days. So it’s really neat to watch,” Brown said.

The camp has at least one staffer for every two campers. There are some neurotypical friends participating too. This is the 10th year for Camp F.R.I.E.N.D.

“So seeing the kids grow up, and every year we see them back at summer camp. You know, just seeing how they’re improving and how camp helps them during summer is just amazing,” Suzelis said.

There is another week of Camp F.R.I.E.N.D. in August. It includes children from the tri-county area.