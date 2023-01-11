MERCER, Pa. (WKBN)- One of the two people who made bomb threats at the Walmart in Hermitage has been sentenced.

Skye Bowser received 18 months probation for her involvement. She is charged with the misdemeanor charge of making terroristic threats causing the evacuation of a building.

Back in June of 2022, Bowser and Pete Pope both were accused of making bomb threats while working at the Subway inside the Walmart store.

According to employees, police learned during the investigation messages insinuating bomb threats were found in front of the men’s and women’s bathrooms.

Police said Bowser confessed to the threats because Pope, wanted to leave work early. First News reported last month Pope pleaded guilty to the same charges.

Both faced several charges at the time of their arrest. According to court records, all of the initial felony charges were dismissed.

Pope will be sentenced next week.