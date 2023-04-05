EAST LIVERPOOL, Ohio (WKBN) – A national competition won two local high schoolers a trip to Broadway.

Junior Peyton Vulgamore and senior Lee Michewicz get to see the musical “Hamilton.” They were the only high schoolers in the Midwest to win the Hamilton Education Program.

The two created a performance based on the Boston Massacre, using the same techniques as Hamilton. They’ll get to fly to New York for the performance and meet the actors.

East Liverpool High School teacher Robert Nizer hopes it inspires other students to get involved with the arts.

“They both did a fantastic job. Lee did fantastic at writing the piece she wrote, and I don’t think it could have been a better pairing with Peyton doing it with her,” Nizer said.

“It was very educational, but it’s entertaining and I just really loved the whole aspect behind it,” Vulgamore said.

They leave for their trip on May 2.