CORTLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – Two college students who created a collage of positivity last November have seen a lot of growth.

Noah Olejnik, of Cortland, and Jason Gibson, of Niles, started Inspire Unity last year. It’s a platform for nonprofits to host fundraisers. Donors send in pictures that turn into a collage.

Their first project was with a cat rescue in Toledo. It raised around $2,000 and collected 200 pictures in its collage.

After finishing that project and revamping their website, they’re now working with Akron Children’s Hospital, hoping to raise money for Joey Gaskell, a 4-year-old with pediatric cancer.

Noah and Jason are excited about the growth.

“Meeting all these new people and making all these new connections is really cool. Who would have thought a year ago we’d be in touch with people from Akron Children’s?’ Olejnik said.

“I think the growth aspect has come because of the people we’ve met along the way. The people you meet along the way that see your vision for what Inspire Unity actually is,” Gibson said.

Anyone can now make a collage fundraiser on Inspire Unity’s website.

Noah and Jason are ready to work on more projects this year.

First News <33 News> also reported on Joey Gaskell.

You can find his story on our website, WKBN.com <WYTV.