BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Some students in Boardman got to go on a field trip to participate in an interactive field research experience.

Science students from Boardman High School and Glenwood Junior High School traveled to Ohio State University’s Stone Laboratory near Put-In-Bay on Lake Erie recently to experience a hands-on approach to research and exploration.

“I had been applying for four years at least to take my students,” said AP Environmental teacher Heather Moran. “We did a fish identification lab and learned about reptiles and amphibians that are native and invasive.”

Students explored Lake Erie by boat, taking samples of the water, fishing and even dissecting the fish. It was something Glenwood Junior High School eighth-grader Elijah Land enjoyed while learning about the lake.

“How diverse Lake Erie is and how the west side is an average depth of only 24 feet, while the other side was 210,” said Land.

“My favorite part was the fish lab we dissected a yellow perch.”

Eighth-grader Riley Zelesnak said organizers made the research fun.

“We split into two groups, sorta like a competition trying to fish on the boat,” said Zelesnak.

Some of the students say they are unsure if they will pursue careers in marine biology but fully embraced the experience while others were given the opportunity to explore the university’s stone lab.

Eighth-grade science teacher Scott Lenhart said the experience was something that can’t always be taught in a classroom.

“Sometimes it’s difficult to always provide such hands-on experiences when you’re talking about the number of kids in the class,” said Lenhart. “To have an opportunity to bring kids to this area and do some actual field studies and research was an opportunity I didn’t want to miss.”

Teachers say they had no idea that they both applied for the field trip until the day before.

“When you’re a part of a place then you care about it and that’s when you start to look up more information and want to learn more,” said Moran.