BERLIN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKBN) – It’s been a rite of passage in spring for dozens of local students to build a boat out of cardboard boxes.

This is the annual “regatta” for kids in the eighth grade science class in the Western Reserve Schools.

The students design and piece-together their own rafts and canoes and then try to paddle them around the lake at the Western Reserve Campground.

In the process, they learn to think outside the box quite literally.

“You know, you always have limitations. Especially in science, there’s always limitations. They’re allowed cardboard, they’re allows duct tape and any kind of caulking that fits in a caulking gun. That’s it,” said Kevin Conway, the science teacher.

Students started holding the regatta about ten years ago, but had to skip the last couple because of the pandemic.

This was the first year they were able to hold the event again.