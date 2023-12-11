BROOKFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – A small group of Brookfield High School students is using the carpentry skills learned in their home improvement class to help less fortunate children in the community.

They’re working hard to assemble bed parts — headboards, side rails and slats — that will be delivered to the Trumbull County chapter of Sleep in Heavenly Peace, a volunteer organization that provides beds to children in need.

Their teacher, Adam Hughes said, “Just watching them work in here, we don’t even have to start them. They come in, and they get all the stuff out, and they want to get right to work.”

“It’s rewarding, but I mean, it’s more out of just the kindness of our hearts; we’re just trying to make it better here,” Sophomore Brayden Reed said.

Some of the students will help the organization assemble the beds during delivery.

Nickolas Zelinsky, another sophomore taking part in the project, said, “I’m excited to see the process that they get to go through to get to like put the bed in the home and everything and see how happy the kids gets to be and the parents.”

The group is working to complete 10 beds this semester. Next semester, a whole new group of students will build 10 more.

“Hopefully, this partnership keeps on going,” Hughes said.

