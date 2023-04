BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Students from Mineral Ridge High School’s MRTV class got a behind-the-scenes look at the day-to-day operations at WKBN/WYTV during the noon newscast on Monday.

These students put together a TV show a couple of times a week on the happenings at the school.

Monday, they learned how a professional television organization compiles, produces and presents newscasts and got to ask questions about how we do our jobs.