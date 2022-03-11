HUBBARD, Ohio (WKBN) — Hubbard High School’s Spanish IV students put their creative skills on display with the premiere of their own Spanish Television Network.

It was all a part of their senior project.

This year’s class wanted to be creative by integrating Spanish culture and film.

The students have spent about a month and a half producing and editing a Spanish TV show that included comedy, drama, action and sports.

Friday, younger students taking Spanish were able to watch the final product.

“I’m very proud of my class and what we put together, and I mean it was a great experience from start to finish. I had a lot of fun doing it. I think on behalf of myself all of us can say that we enjoyed this,” said senior Jaden Johnston.

Proceeds from concessions sold at the show will be donated to the Hispanic Federation.