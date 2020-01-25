Local student’s art work on display in Bliss Hall at YSU

Finalists will be sent to New York City to compete against entries from around the country for scholarships

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Art work from local students from Mahoning, Trumbull, Columbiana and Ashtabula Counties is on display in Bliss Hall at YSU.

There were over 600 individual entries.

A panel of judges awarded pieces with a variety of awards.

The American Visions Award and Gold Key finalists will be sent to New York City where they will compete against entries from around the country for scholarships.

“All my hard work paid off. That was the summer I really tried to challenge myself to, like, go out and take photos with an actual camera and not with my phone,” said Van Hoang, a student from Ursuline High School.

The exhibit will be up in Bliss Hall through January 29.