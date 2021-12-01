Local student among Vax-2-School winners

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WKBN) – A local student is among the winners of Wednesday’s Vax-2-School contest.

Anthony Harker, of Niles, is listed among the winners.

The full list of winners is below:

Kylie Beverick, Sandusky Eleanor Bohlen, Morrow Finn Braam, Columbus Taylor Demastus, Columbia Station Rachel Doyle, Chardon Cassandra Durham, Maumee Courtney Fox, Bellevue Lilian Frederick, Put-In-Bay Anthony Harker, Niles Hailey Hunter, St. Marys Andrew Keck, Hamilton Jessica Lee, Seven Hills Joseph Mautz, Castalia Brooke McFeely, Eastlake Michael Messer, Jr., Brunswick Eli Morse, Dublin William Northup, Novelty Zane Orley, Medina Bailey Price, Toledo Allison Pruss, Toledo Bren Puchta, Columbus Jaxon Pullins, Etna Cody Ratermann, Clayton Thomas Ratliff, Liberty Township Berkeley Rybak, Solon Koltyn Scarantine, Columbus Katelyn Schreiner, Dayton Eliott Trinh, Powell Joshua Yeager, Minster Logan Zelch, Chagrin Falls

Residents ages 5-25 who have at least started the COVID-19 vaccine are eligible to win one of five $100,000 or one of 150 $10,000 scholarships to any Ohio college, university, technical or trade school, or career program of their choice.

The state will continue announcing 30 $10,000 every day through Dec. 3 at approximately 3:30 p.m. on Twitter and Instagram at @ohiovax2school. The five grand prize winners will be announced during the lottery broadcast at 7:29 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 3.

Eligible residents can register online or by telephone by calling 1-833-4-ASK-ODH (1-833-427-5634). Anyone under the age of 18 must have a parent or guardian register for them.

Ohioans who registered before Sunday night at 11:59 p.m. are eligible for all of the prizes. For those who have not registered yet, there is one more opportunity to get signed up to be entered into the drawing for the five $100,000 grand prizes, and that deadline is Wednesday, Dec. 1, at 11:59 p.m.

The first and second rounds of winners included no local residents.