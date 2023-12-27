AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Xojier Lewis will learn how to fly this summer. The Austintown Fitch Air Force Junior ROTC student has been picked for an exclusive flight program — the Air Force JROTC Flight Academy.

“For a long time, just wanted to get a pilot’s license. I thought it’d be a cool skill to have,” Lewis said.

He was one of only four Ohioans picked, and only 171 other cadets were chosen.

The 16-year-old Lewis challenges himself at school by taking advanced placement classes. Learning to fly is another test of his learning capability.

“It’s going to be a very big one. It’s… like a condensed eight weeks of three to four years of what most people would do, so I feel like it’s gonna be really hard to do,” he said.

Lewis is not considering flying as a career, but he is aiming high to ace this and get a Private Pilot Certification.

Lewis applied in October and took the test in November for this program.

“Colonel Kevin Riley and Senior Master Sergeant Tom Marhulik — both of them helped me forward with this and like, encouraged me on to getting the application finished and just showing me that this was an opportunity,” he said.

Lewis will leave in June for one of the 24 universities hosting this program. He doesn’t know where he’s going yet, but he hopes it’s west of the Mississippi.