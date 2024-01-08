CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – The snow from the weekend is practically gone, but with more on the way this week, some hardware stores are seeing more customers.

“Normally, pre-season, we do very well, and then people — a lot of people — just wait until the snow flies,” said Jered Pekar, Canfield Do-Cut’s sales manager.

“People definitely want to be prepared because nobody wants to have to come out when it’s really bad out,” said Sydney Cusick, manager of Ace Hardware in Canfield.

With the wintry mix coming, Cusick said customers aren’t buying as many snow blowers. Instead, they’re focusing on ice melt and shovels.

Pekar said other equipment beyond snow blowers will be essential with this storm.

“Obviously, with the wind and everything you got, you know, chainsaws, generators — I mean, that’s going to be an uptick. Limbs are going to go down. Trees are going to go down. So be ready with your chainsaw if you’re looking to buy new, or even with a generator,” Pekar said.

Cusick and Pekar say it’s better to get winter weather items before the storm hits.

“A lot of times, by the time, you know, they come in, everything’s gone. I mean, everybody comes in when it’s snowing. You never want to wait,” Pekar said.

“If you’re going to need ice while getting your ice melt, if you’re going to need a shovel, get your shovels because I can’t promise when that influx comes that I’m going to be able to get those things because everybody else is doing those,” Cusick said.

After the midweek storm passes through, another storm is on the way for the weekend. Storm Team 27 will be tracking the latest developments.