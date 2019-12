The palace organ was originally displayed at the 1904 world's fair

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – An old time relic is found inside one local store in Youngstown.

C&C Ribbon has a restored palace organ that was originally displayed at the 1904 world’s fair.

The man who rebuilt it said the organ was in pieces before he put it back together.

“The organ is from the Palace Theatre in downtown Youngstown. It was there until 1964, 1969,” Vic Marsilio, master organ builder.

The classic organ has local ties to right here in the valley.