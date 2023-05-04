BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – A fundraiser is underway in honor of a local little girl who just died from cancer.

Nora Sabella passed away on April 30. This was after a five-year battle with pediatric cancer.

Her family asked that donations be made to Akron Children’s Hospital’s Showers Family Center for Childhood Cancer and Blood Disorders in Nora’s memory.

Ivory and Birch Boutique in Boardman is selling blankets with 100% of the proceeds going to Akron Children’s Hospital.

“We love to support the community, and it’s just, we have to rally together. We have to be each other’s person and help each other out,” said Amber Avnet, store manager of Ivory and Birch.

The blankets are $64 and can be purchased online.

The store hopes to sell 100 blankets.