Local state senator says he doesn’t like ‘hidden’ speed cameras

Money from speed cameras can be used to supplement local governments' revenues

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Youngstown is expected to pull its cameras by the end of the month. A section of the new state budget allows lawmakers to withhold portions of the Local Government Fund for communities using the cameras to supplement their revenues.

On Friday, State Senator Michael Rulli said he’d be willing to make exceptions.

“I don’t like the hidden cameras, but I’m OK with law enforcement operating the radar catching you speeding and then issuing you a ticket in person,” Rulli said. “I don’t think the state should penalize anyone for doing that.”

Youngstown stands to collect about $2 million this year from its speed cameras, but is likely to lose about $1.5 million next year in local government funds.