Local state rep. to run for county commissioner

(WKBN) – Current State Representative Michael O’Brien has decided to run for county commissioner.

O’Brien said he is circulating petitions for the term beginning January 1, 2023 and plans to run as a Democrat.

Right now, O’Brien represents the 64th District in the Ohio House, but he’s in his fourth consecutive term. Because of term limits, he can’t run again for the seat.

Previously, O’Brien has been on Warren City Council, served as the city’s mayor and sat on the Board of County Commissioners. He says he’s more than qualified to take on this task.

“I’m gonna bring stability and a positive approach with mutual respect to the commissioner’s office. Quite frankly, I’ve done this my entire life, and that’s bringing people together,” he said.

O’Brien is running for the seat currently held by fellow Democratic Commissioner Frank Fuda.

Fuda tells First News he plans to seek reelection but doesn’t know if he’ll be running as a Democrat or Independent.