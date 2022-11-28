SALEM, Ohio (WKBN) – While you’re doing holiday shopping, pick up an extra toy to donate.

Stadium GM Superstore in Salem started its annual Toys for Tots Marathon Toy Drive.

It’s the ninth year the dealership has collected toys that will be given to children in need.

Stadium GM’s owner is a former Marine, and the drive is close to his heart.

The cost of each donated toy doesn’t matter. They just need to be new and in their original packaging and unwrapped.

“Doing it to number one, help out all the children that might not get gifts. The community comes together, all of the toys are distributed to Columbiana County residents here too,” said Scott Henthorne, a Stadium GM product specialist.

Toys can be donated Monday through Saturday at Stadium GM through Dec. 14.