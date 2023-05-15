YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – With the weather warming up, some local water attractions are opening for the season.
Below is a list of local parks with splash pads and sprinklers and their opening dates.
Mill Creek Park
Wick Recreation Area and Splash Pad
Located at 1861 McCollum Rd., Youngstown
Open now through September 30. Open seven days a week, from 10 a.m. – 7 p.m.
Walter H. Scholl Pavilion
Located near the intersection of Bears Den Road and Normandy Drive, Youngstown
Sprinklers are open now through September 30, from 10 a.m. – 7 p.m.
Youngstown
Hillman Park
Located at Falls Avenue and Hillman Street, Youngstown
Sprinklers are open June 5 through the first week of September.
Homestead Park
Located at 829 E Dewey Ave., Youngstown
The splash pad is open from June 5 through the first week of September.
John White Park
Located at 2300 Kimmel St., Youngstown
The splash pad is open from June 5 through the first week of September.
Wick Park
Located at Park and Pennsylvania avenues, Youngstown
Sprinklers are open June 5 through the first week of September.
Additional information will be uploaded to the city’s website the first week of June.
Austintown
Austintown Park
Located at 82 Ohltown Road, Austintown
Splash pad opens May 26 through Labor Day, from 11 a.m. – 8 p.m.
Cortland
Pearl Park
Located at 140 Pearl St, Cortland
Opens Memorial Day weekend through Labor Day weekend, from 12 – 5 p.m.
Warren
Packard Park
Located at Mahoning Avenue N.W., Warren.
The splash pad opens May 27 through September 6, from 11 a.m. – 7 p.m.