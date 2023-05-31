YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The two local spellers advanced to round 6 of the Scripps National Spelling Bee on Wednesday before getting difficult words to spell.

Joey Constantine was eliminated after misspelling peridium by one letter.

Shaylynn Dennis was also eliminated in the sixth round — misspelling the word incretory. She was also off by just one letter.

They each tied for 22nd place.

Constantine is a seventh grader at Lakeview Middle School. He finished in a tie for 32nd place last year.

Dennis is an 8th grader at Beaver Local Middle School. She returned to the bee, too, after finishing in 89th place a year ago.

The competition will be shown Wednesday and Thursday on ION from 8 to 10 p.m.