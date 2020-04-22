Local special needs teachers adjusting to at-home learning

They know they'll get through it together, one phone call at a time

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Schools closing for the rest of the year has rattled everyone a little differently. Teachers, students, and parents are all feeling the stress of this unprecedented announcement.

But hit especially hard, are students with special needs who thrive on structure and

their in-school services.

Allyson Morici and Sarah Such check in with their student, Justine. The two are special needs teachers at Chaney High School.

Morici says moving to remote learning was a tough transition for their 16 students.

“Students that have special needs, with any severity, they thrive on structure, routine, and that was just quickly taken away from them,” said Allyson Morici.

And it wasn’t easy for them as teachers, either.

“You work so hard all year and then like your culminating events at the end like you’re just so excited so it’s disappointing, it’s sad,” said Morici.

They’re doing the best they can to keep their students on-track by talking to each of them through video chat at least twice a week.

But for Morici and Such, they say talking to their kids about their school work is just as important

as checking in on how they’re doing in general.

Morici explains that for kids with special needs, it is even harder for them to be out of school,

not having their in-school services they need.

“When they don’t get an opportunity to interact with you know, multiple people a day… Yeah it absolutely will hinder or regress some of the students social skills and capabilities,” said Morici. “All of those things that progress them as just people and students at school so you know, this is definitely a trying time.”

