BEAVER TWP., Ohio (WKBN) – Advances in technology often lead to making lives easier but there’s one local business owner who says the new technology in his industry is not better.

The news came earlier this week by way of the Sparkle Market Facebook page, that the grocery store would not go along with the industry trend of using self-checkout lanes. Owner Vince Furrie said he will continue to employ cashiers.

Thursday afternoon, Tony Meranto used one of those cashiers to check out of the Western Reserve Road Sparkle Market in Beaver Township because when he shops at stores with self-checkouts, he says he gets frustrated.

“They want me to feed my own money in the thing and pack my own bags. It’s ridiculous,” said Meranto.

“Number one, why would you want to shop at a store where you have to do all the work?” asked Furrie.

Furrie owns seven of the 18 Youngstown-area Sparkle Markets. He says that self-checkout machines will not be going into any of them.

“Let’s go to a mechanic and he’ll hand you the parts. You fix your own car. Come on,” said Furrie.

Two checkout lanes were open Thursday afternoon, keeping two people employed. Providing paychecks is another reason why Furrie wants no self-checkout.

“Why would you want to do that to your employees? Why would you cut your staff down? You could use more people every day and if they’re not running registers, they’re doing something. They’re straightening shelves, they’re taking care of things, they’re engaging with customers and with each other. Come on. What’s wrong with that?” said Furrie.

Local shoppers seemed to agree with the decision.

“Well, that’s fine with me. It keeps extra jobs for people and sometimes it’s less of a hassle when you’re not checking everything out yourself,” said Bill Jackson, a shopper at Sparkle.

“I like the idea. I do. I really do. As a matter of fact, my daughter worked here and it provides jobs,” said Jim Soltis, another shopper at Sparkle.

Furrie says the cost of self-checkout machines ranges from $150,000 to $250,000 apiece.

He also recalled the time a competitor installed them.

“In probably six hours I picked up enough traffic for the day. The next day I doubled my traffic, the next day we doubled it again. About two weeks later they discontinued and took four of them out. They were only running partial,” said Furrie.

“It’s a nice, clean environment to work in. I just really, I applaud these guys that won’t go to these self-checkouts,” said Meranto.

Furrie says he thinks the owners of the area’s other Sparkle Markets agree with him and have no plans to use self-checkout. He also says the plan should last after he’s gone.