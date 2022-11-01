HOWLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – After a three-month hiatus, Blush Spa is celebrating its grand reopening in a new location.

Joined by her family, owner Michelle Beauchene cut the ribbon outside the spa on East Market Street in Howland.

Beauchene said the business outgrew its original location in downtown Warren.

The spa now offers services for hair, nails, brows and lashes. It also offers face treatments, massages and a salt room.

Beauchene said she’s happy to officially be open again.

“I am super excited. I think it’s going to bring a lot of new business to our spa and provide services to the community, but we’re still close to downtown Warren, so I think it’s a nice combination of both,” she said.

The spa originally opened on Courthouse Square in 2017.