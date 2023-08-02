AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — The Austintown little league softball team is headed to the World Series to compete in the championship.

The Falcons received a community send-off as they headed to North Carolina to compete on national television. Team manager Matt Hamley says this didn’t happen overnight. The team’s journey to the world series has taken years.

“I’m hard on them, to be honest with you. But I care a ton. We put in a lot of work, starting way back in the fall,” Hamley said.

“I think we done a lot of extra practices than, like, other teams did. I feel like that helped,” said player Kate Averell.

Averell also says the team spends time at the batting cages in addition to regular practices. Their time together helped build friendships and the team’s chemistry.

The coach says he uses that in his dugout speeches.

“This is everything that we worked for, and don’t leave anything out there,” Hamley said. “Use your talents, all your hard work, leave it all out there and good things will happen.”

The coach and the team wanted to thank everyone for coming out and supporting them, and in the community, for showing support.