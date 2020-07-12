Local small businesses come together for African American business mixer

Closings and delays
by: Chandler Blackmond

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – On Saturday, small businesses in Youngstown came together for the African American Business Mixer.

The event took place at the Youngstown Event Center.

Entrepreneurs and business owners were able to connect, exchange numbers and cards along with purchase items from different stations.

“Sometimes, you need a helping hand or you need to know different references of who I should get in contact with or what I should do with my next step. So there’s that friend who may give you a step that you’re missing or a clue to get you to where you need to go,” said business coordinator Channel Dior.

Businesses featured at the event included realtor companies, book writers, tasty treats and photography.

Dior says they will continue these mixers monthly.

