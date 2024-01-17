WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – With frigid cold temperatures in the forecast, a small, local home improvement store in Warren has opened its doors to anyone who needs to come in to get warm.

A.J. Mullins is the owner of Odd’s Liquidation. He and his wife Melissa will be serving up hot soup and cocoa at no charge for any and everyone who stops in.

A.J. Mullins said that they see firsthand the needs of so many people.

“We get it. We just want to do want we can,” he said. Mullens added, “But if it’s cold outside and our doors are open, I’ll never say no.”

They also open their doors every holiday.

And, on Sunday, Mullin’s said that Odd’s will host Warming Warren as they give out free coats, hats, gloves, scarves and socks from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.

Odd’s Liquidation is at 1850 Youngstown Rd SE.