CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – It was Shred Day for AAA East Central on Friday.

It’s a free event at its office in Canfield to help reduce identity theft.

In the first half hour, around 50 cars brought boxes of paperwork to shred. Any item with identifiable information like names, birthdates and account numbers was accepted.

According to AAA, identity theft is one of the most prevalent and costly crimes in America, and shredding old paperwork is vital to protecting your identity.

“You don’t want to just throw away those documents that have tax information, you know, documents that have your Social Security number, things like that. You can take it to an event like this and get your documents shredded on the spot,” said Tiffany Stanley, a spokesperson for AAA East Central.

This is an annual event. If you have any documents to shred, Shred Day will happen next year at AAA East Central’s office on Boardman Canfield Road.

Kyle Alexander contributed to this report.