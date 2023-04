LIBERTY, Ohio (WKBN) – Police were on scene Monday morning after the front door of a local shop was broken out and an alarm went off.

According to police, the alarm went off around 3:15 a.m. at Puff’s Vape Shop and Lounge on the 3000 block of Belmont Avenue in Liberty.

The front door was shattered and there was a lot glass on the ground.

Police searched the business but did not find anyone on the property.

Shop owners tell First News that the suspects took around $1,000 worth of merchandise.