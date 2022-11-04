BOARDMAN, Oh – Home Again Consignment and Design features a 10,000-square-foot showroom of one-of-a-kind finds. From bargain buys to showcase designer pieces from South Carolina, North Carolina, and even furniture from across the globe.

The store has a revolving door of inventory, so every time you come in, it’s a different selection. There are great pieces for everybody in the home. And if you don’t know what to buy for the holidays, Home Again offers gift certificates.

Home Again Consignment and Design also helps with estate liquidation. They take the pain and suffering out of liquidating your family’s estate getting you the most value while saving time.

Home Again Consignment and Design is located at 7689 South Avenue in Boardman. Stop in or check them out on Facebook.