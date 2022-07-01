YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A suspect in a May 5 shooting on the South Side was indicted Thursday by a Mahoning County grand jury.

Jawon Williams, 29, faces charges of attempted murder and felonious assault. He has been in the county jail on $200,000 bond since he was arraigned May 27 in municipal court.

Williams is accused of shooting a man in the face in the 800 block of East Florida Avenue during an argument.

Williams was not taken into custody until May 26. The victim was treated for his injuries at St. Elizabeth Health Center.