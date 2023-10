COLUMBIANA CO., Ohio (WKBN) – The Columbiana County Sheriff’s Office is warning about a scam going around.

According to the office’s Facebook post from around 4:30 p.m. Thursday, a caller claims to be one of their deputies and threatens to arrest the victim if they don’t give them money.

The caller ID shows up as the Sheriff’s Office.

They say it’s not them and to not give them any money or personal information.