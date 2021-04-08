Local sheriff says criminals will ‘do what they do’ in spite of gun initiatives

One was to prohibit the sale and use of what are called "ghost guns"

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Saying that the issue of gun violence is an international embarrassment, President Joe Biden Thursday announced a number of new executive orders on gun control.

One was to prohibit the sale and use of what are called “ghost guns,” which can be assembled from a kit and have no serial number on them.

Mahoning County Sheriff Jerry Greene said neither he nor members of his staff have ever heard of those before now.

“I believe that the people that are leading a criminal life, the criminal element, whether it is gangs, whatever, they’re still going to do what they are going to do, not paying much attention to the consequences of it,” Greene said.

While Greene says he would hope Biden’s initiatives will help reduce crime, he’s not sure they really will.