LISBON, Ohio (WKBN) – Over the last year, we’ve shared stories about drug busts in Columbiana County.

We’ve seen them on Facebook from the Columbiana County Sheriff’s Office. Sheriff Brian McLaughlin explains why he wants the public to see what’s going on.

Before taking over as sheriff, McLaughlin was with the county’s drug task force. Getting drugs off the streets has been a goal of his since taking over the sheriff’s department, and since he’s been in charge, pictures or drug raids have been posted to the office’s Facebook page.

“Part of my belief is this office is being open to the public, as open as possible, to the public in our operation and what we’re doing,” McLaughlin said.

The posts contain pictures of drugs, guns, cash and pretty anything else they seize in a raid. McLaughlin said he’s not worried about who might see the posts from either the general public or anyone on the other side of the law.

“I think that’s the general belief that they’re too good at what they do to be caught at what they’re doing. I’m here to tell you my narcotics unit is better,” McLaughlin said.

McLaughlin calls the county a demand area of drugs, meaning drugs will be brought in and sold to users, adding that it’s a crossroads for places like Pittsburgh, Cleveland, Youngstown and other locations.

“It’s frequent that we have people in larger municipalities near us and even far from us,’ he said.

Since taking their fight on drugs to social media, McLaughlin said the response has been mostly positive and they’ve gotten tips that way, too. He said in all the years he’s been working narcotics, they’ve only lost one case. He adds that making a drug arrest can be the first step in someone’s recovery.

“Somebody has actually made it out and they thank you for hitting their door or thank you for pointing them to the help, and it’s good to hear those stories,” McLaughlin said.