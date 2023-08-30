VIENNA, Ohio (WKBN) — If you’re thinking about adding a pet to your family, now may be the perfect time.

The Animal Welfare League of Trumbull County is currently offering discounted adoption rates to get animals out of the shelter and into their forever homes. It’s part of the organization’s “End of Summer Adoption Special.”

Adoption fees are reduced for animals that have been at the shelter for more than a month. The longer the animal has been at the shelter, the deeper the discount. The special will run for about a month.

“If you adopt some of our longer residents in our large dog areas, you’re looking at a $25 adoption fee in some cases, so you’re really getting that drastically reduced adoption fee but still getting all of the services,” said Lori Shandor, Animal Welfare League CEO.

Shandor says adoptions tend to slow down this type of year, but animals are still coming into the shelter at the same rate.

“So we want to appeal to some people that are still thinking about adding a family member and make this an enticing time,” Shandor said.

The shelter is currently at about 88% capacity.