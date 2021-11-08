Local shelter accepts needed donation while struggling with escalating costs

HERMITAGE, Pa. (WKBN) – There was a big check presentation Monday for the Shenango Valley Animal Shelter in Hermitage.

A Columbus-based veterinary hospital chain known as MedVet chose this Hermitage facility out of more than 6,000 around the country. The $2,000 award will go into the shelter’s general fund but may not go very far.

“We need people to understand that the average animal’s costs are much more than what we’re getting in adoption fees,” said shelter manager Angelia Sherman

Directors with MedVet hope their award will spread awareness of the problems.

“All the people who have seen these stories. All that we’re able to see, all the social media coverage that will really help motivate them to give back,” said marketing director Jessica Driscoll-Owens.

It costs about $140,000 to operate the shelter, and donations have brought close to $80,000, so far. At the same time, the shelter is already running almost $40,000 above its budget amount for veterinary costs.

Money isn’t the only problem. The shelter has more animals now than it did in June and it was overrun then.

“We just kind of hold our breath every day. We never know when those calls (from animal control) are going to come in,” Sherman said.

Directors even work to transfer dogs to other facilities with room to spare, but Sherman worries she’ll eventually be forced to keep dogs outside if she runs out of kennel space. She said the public can do its part. by having their animals spayed and neutered.

“It is such an easy fix. It can save so many animals from shelters, from life outside, the over-population itself. It’s just out of control,” Sherman said.