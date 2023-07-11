Editor’s Note: Only smoke was in the gas station. No fire was present.

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN)- A gas station located on Youngstown’s South Side filled with smoke early Tuesday morning.

Firefighters were called to the Shell Gas Station located at the corner of Midlothian Boulevard and South Avenue around 5 a.m.

Crews have said the incident started because of an electrical issue. No injuries were reported.

The scene is clear and the gas station will remain open.

Brian Oehlback contributed to this report.