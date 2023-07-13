YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Applications are currently being accepted in the Valley from up-and-coming entrepreneurs looking to pitch their ideas.

The Youngstown Business Incubator invites businesses and entrepreneurs to pitch their ideas to YBI Celebrity Sharks and investors in front of a live audience to gain investment and exposure.

Applications are being accepted now through Aug. 1, 2023. The main event will take place at 5 p.m. Oct. 19 at Mr. Anthony’s Banquet Center.

YBI is currently offering prizes totaling $30,000 — and possibly more depending on increased sponsorship.

For further information or to submit an application, visit YBI’s website.