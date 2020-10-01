Local service dog trainers are one step closer to helping more veterans

Diamond King and Queen K9, local artist Ron Moore Jr. are going to sell coffee to raise money to provide service animals

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – In August, First News told you about King and Queen Diamond K-9, which is run by Taylor and Sarah Carnell and James Grissom. All served in the military and all suffered from PTSD afterward, but they found solace in some furry friends.

“What they’re going to do is they’re going to use these portraits and put them on coffee bags and several other items,” said Ron Moore Jr., a local artist with Parkinson’s Disease. “Those items are going to be sold across the country, and the proceeds from that will help them to be able to provide service dogs.”

Moore drew a portrait of three service dogs, each one belongs to either Taylor, Sarah or James, and each one will be placed on a bag of light, medium and dark roast coffees made by veteran-owned Warfighter Coffee Company out of California.

“I think the drawings are amazing, they definitely look identical to the dogs that they were drawn of,” said Taylor Carnell.





Photos courtesy of Ron Moore Jr.

All three dog portraits drawn by Ron Moore Jr. of Austintown belong to Taylor Carnell, Sarah Carnell and James Grissom of King and Queen Diamond K9.

Each dog also is drawn wearing a bandanna featuring the National Suicide Hotline 1-800-273-8255 as a way to reach out to anyone struggling to know that there is help out there from humans and animals.

“I think it’s awesome that he got the bandannas in here too,” said Taylor. “That number is crucial for a lot of veterans that are going to see this.”

Each drawing took about 18 hours. Morre said it was his pleasure to do the artwork, and he is honored to be part of what they’re doing.

“My thought is they’ve given so much to our country, and this was my way to let them know that I appreciate their service,” Moore said.

Sarah said she thought he did an amazing job on the dogs’ portraits and that she was blown away by his talent.

“He’s such an amazing artist, and I just can’t wait for everybody to see their faces on coffee bags and other things to come…it’s amazing,” she said.

To keep up with the group you can reach them on Facebook. The coffee should be ready in a couple of months and can be purchased at warfightercoffee.com.

“He’s done an outstanding job,” Grisson said. “You put this picture beside him; you really can’t tell any difference. They look amazing, Ron, thank you for the good job you’ve done.”

Moore said he just wanted to use his gift and ability to show appreciation to those who have gone through so much for this country.

“I love our veterans they give so much. They risk their lives, their safety, their health…any time we can do something to bless our military, bless our veterans, we have to do that.”