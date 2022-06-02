CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – After a two year Hiatus due to COVID-19, the Senior Olympics return to the valley.

The event is presented locally by Direction of Home Eastern Ohio.

Individuals aged 50 and older from Trumbull, Mahoning, Columbiana and Ashtabula counties are welcome to compete in a variety of sports this summer.

The senior games will begin next Wednesday in Canfield, starting with golf.

“So many benefits for older adults to do exercise and be healthy in the community and that interaction, during Covid we really missed that interaction,” said Cassandra Valentini of the Direction Home of Eastern Ohio.

The sign-up for the Senior Olympics is Free.

You can sign up in person or ahead of time.

To register for the Senior Games, visit the Direction Home of Eastern Ohio website.