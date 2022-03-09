AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A local senior center is making an impact not only on the people who use it but the community it calls home.

“Life is short, live it while you can,” said Executive Director of Austintown Senior Center, Jim Henshaw.

Henshaw said to never underestimate seniors. That seems to be his motto while planning activities for the center.

Henshaw said he compared their list with 100 other senior centers throughout the country and Canada.

“Some of them had two or three activities, that’s all they did…We got something here for everybody,” said Henshaw.

Austintown Senior Center offers a number of activities, including sewing, aerobics, winemaking, cycle classes, and dominos.

“If people come up with an idea we put a sign-up sheet over there. If we get enough people to do it, we find somebody to teach the class,” said Henshaw.

The center attracts people from all over the Valley — Henshaw thinks it’s the activities and just the friendly atmosphere.

“They come for fun and socialization. The biggest part of any senior center is the socialization where you sit down and talk to the people,” said Henshaw.

The seniors are not only having fun during the activities but they’re also making these to help the community.

“This isn’t all the way stuffed yet, this is what it looks like and we give it to the Joanie Abdu Breast Care Center, and also we’ve given a couple to the Hope Center,” said Mary Lou Kosco.

Kosco and her friends at the senior center have made over 500 mastectomy pillows for women in the Valley, as well as another project.

“We ended up making 76 blankets for the blue coats and these were full-sized blankets we made. We washed the material and sewed it and everything,” said Kosco.

Kosco said she loves the center because of all they offer. “I’d been to a couple when I went to visit my kids and went to their senior center and it’s nothing compared to this one.”

The center just presented a list of activities and programs they would like to add at the most recent trustees meeting as they move forward.