Local senior accepted at West Point

NEW MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Springfield High School Senior is heading to the United States Military Academy at West Point.

Justin McLemore says he wanted a school that will challenge him academically, mentally, and physically every day, and that is what lead him to West Point, along with being a history buff.

McLemore is one of only 1,200 applicants from a pool of over 15,000 nationwide to be accepted and was nominated by Congressman Bill Johnson.

McLemore says he was very encouraged by the support he received from his community.

“I received a lot of support from my family and my friends, and they have all mentored me in different ways, so I am very grateful for that and of course for Congressman Johnson,” he said.

McLemore departs for West Point on June 28.