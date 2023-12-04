YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Senator Michael Rulli has filed paperwork to run for the 6th Congressional District seat in the wake of news that incumbent Bill Johnson will be leaving Congress to be the next president of Youngstown State University.

The documents, known as a “Statement of Organization,” were filed last Wednesday and listed Frank Strigari, of Columbus, as both the treasurer for the campaign committee, known as “Rulli for Ohio,” as well as its custodian of records.

Rulli has told WKBN that he is interested in the Congressional seat but has not made a formal public announcement.

The filing does not show any information concerning campaign fundraising.