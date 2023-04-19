WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Trumbull County Bar Association and Family Court have teamed up to offer continuing education for local attorneys.

The day-long class was held Wednesday at the National Packard Museum in Warren.

Trumbull County Family Court Judge Samuel Bluedorn said they wanted to provide an inexpensive seminar and host it at a site that would be of interest to those attending.

“Many of them, even the local counsel, have never stepped foot in this building, so they’re seeing something new that they never knew. They’re learning something that can help them in their practices,” said Judge Bluedorn.

In total, 56 lawyers from Trumbull, Mahoning, Columbiana, Ashtabula and Summit counties attended the seminar.