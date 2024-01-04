WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Talent will be on full display this weekend at the Robins Theatre in Warren.

The show, dubbed “Senior Showcase,” features dozens of singers, dancers, musicians and more aged 55 and over. Senior Citizens Opportunity for Personal Endeavor (SCOPE) is sponsoring the event.

Mike Wilson, director of SCOPE, said amateurs and professionals alike will be performing in the show.

“We have 28 acts, with over 70 performers from ages 55 to 93 that are going to be performing. We have rookies; it’ll be the first time they’re performing in front of an audience. And we’re going to have professional, local people that are going to be performing in the show,” he said.

SCOPE which has served the community for over 80 years, assists older citizens in maintaining their independence and being part of the community. The agency provides daily recreational activities, educational events, lunch, socialization and fitness programs, according to its website.

Senior Showcase, is a “Tri-County, nonprofit production company showcasing talented seniors in the area,” according to its website.

Jim Loboy and Len Rome will be Masters of Ceremonies for the event.

Tickets can be purchased at the Robins Theatre box office, or online at robinstheatre.com.

Kim Lampkins contributed to this report.