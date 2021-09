CHAMPION, Ohio (WKBN) – A local scout troop had its recycling trailer stolen.

It was seen on Sunday night in its usual place at the Champion Roller Rink.

The trailer was noticed missing on Monday and reported stolen Tuesday night.

The trailer is four feet by eight feet and purple and yellow in color. The trailer has the Ohio license plate SXC 8140.

If you see the trailer, call the Champion Police Department 330-847-9363.