YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Several Valley school districts will share in a $57.8 million grant to make their buildings safer.
Ohio Governor Mike DeWine announced Monday that the money will be used for new security cameras, public address systems, automatic door locks, visitor badging systems and exterior lighting.
The money is part of the K-12 School Safety Grant Program and includes the following schools:
- Academy for Urban Scholars (Mahoning) – $100,000
- Akiva Academy )Mahoning) – $100,000
- Austintown Local Schools (Mahoning) – $400,000 ($100,000 each for the elementary, intermediate, middle and high schools)
- Bristol Local Schools (Trumbull) – $62,500 for the high school
- Brookfield Local Schools (Trumbull) – $221,466 ($73,822 each for the elementary, middle and high schools
- Canfield Local Schools (Mahoning) – $400,000 ($100,000 each for Canfield Village Middle School, C.H. Campbell Elementary, Canfield High School and Hilltop Elementary)
- Cardinal Mooney High School (Mahoning) – $98,071
- East Palestine City Schools (Columbiana) – $176,069 ($97,744 for the high school and $78,325 for the middle school)
- Girard City Schools (Trumbull) – $400,000 ($100,000 each for the elementary, intermediate junior high and senior high schools)
- Holy Family School (Mahoning) – $71,000
- Jackson-Milton Middle School (Mahoning) – $50,000
- JFK lower and upper campus (Trumbull) – $70,000 for lower campus and $46,000 for upper campus)
- Lakeview High School (Trumbull) – $46,700
- Mahoning County Career and Technical Center (Mahoning) – $99,084
- Poland Local Schools (Mahoning) – $150,000 ($50,000 each for the elementary, middle and high schools
- River Gate High School (Mahoning) – $25,500
- Sebring Local Schools (Mahoning) – $130,840 ($44,564 for the elementary school and $86,276 for the junior/senior high school)
- St. Christine School (Mahoning) – $100,000
- Southern Local Schools (Columbiana) – $200,000 ($100,000 for the elementary school and $100,000 for the junior/senior high school)
- South Side Academy (Mahoning) – $25,500
- St. Joseph the Provider (Mahoning) – $100,000
- St. Nicholas School (Mahoning) – $100,000
- The Montessori School of the Mahoning Valley (Mahoning) – $100,000
- Trumbull Career and Technical Center (Trumbull) – $86,000
- Ursuline High School (Mahoning) – $100,000
- Utica Shale Academy of Ohio (Columbiana) – $98,830
- Valley Christian Schools (Mahoning) – $100,000
- Valley STEM+ME2 Academy (Mahoning) – $48,792
- Victory Christian School (Trumbull) – $100,000
- Western Reserve Schools (Mahoning) – $154,587 ($90,685 for the elementary school and $63,902 for the high school)
- Youngstown City School District (Mahoning) – $700,000 ($50,000 each for Chaney High School, Chaney Middle School East Middle School, MLK Elementary, Paul C. Bunn Elementary, Wilson Alternative School and Youngstown Rayne Early College and $100,000 each for Kirkmere Elementary, Taft Elementary and Volney Rogers Elementary)
Governor DeWine created the Ohio School Safety Center in 2019 to assist local schools, colleges and universities, and law enforcement agencies to prevent, prepare for and respond to threats and acts of violence, including self-harm, through a holistic, solutions-based approach to improving school safety.