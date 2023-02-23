(WKBN) — Schools in the Mohawk Area and Wilmington Area school districts were awarded state grants that will help upgrade their facilities to continue to provide food service to students, according to Rep. Marla Brown (R-Lawrence).

The grants were awarded by the Pennsylvania Department of Education. The department awarded more than $2.7 million in competitive grants to 130 elementary, middle and high schools across the state for the purchase of new food service equipment for cafeterias.

Schools receiving funding locally include:

Mohawk Area Senior High School – $15,334 to be used for a reach-in refrigerator/freezer

Mohawk Area Elementary School – $1,759 for a mixer

New Wilmington Elementary School – $13,466 to be used for a hot serving counter

“To prepare healthy meals for hundreds or perhaps thousands of students per day, it helps to have the right tools,” Brown said. “Students perform better in school when they have access to regular, nutritious meals. It is imperative to provide children with the proper nourishment to help them learn and grow.”

Funding for the grants is provided through the U.S. Department of Agriculture. Grants are awarded to schools that participate in the National School Lunch Program.