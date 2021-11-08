Local schools react to DeWine’s new financial literacy requirement

(WKBN) – Late last week, Ohio Governor Mike DeWine approved Senate Bill 1. It will require schools to have to teach financial literacy to graduate high school.

The word finance probably brings banking to mind — but whatever students end up doing when they get older, they’ll have to deal with money. In some of the local schools, they have already been teaching students how to manage money.

“Important things such as making sure that you balance your checkbook, notifications of how taxes work filing taxes is a requirement there,” said Wellsville High School principal Coy Sudvary.

It’s required to be a standalone course, which means it can’t be taught as part of another class. Some schools, like Wellsville, teach it to just freshmen, while David Anderson High School in Lisbon will need to adjust to its own course.

“With it being a stand alone course through, you’re going to have the opportunity to go more in-depth on the topics. So the topics itself won’t change,” said David Anderson principal Keith Edenfield.

It will be a semester course that can be taken in place of a semester-long math class or an elective. Students must take it to graduate — but who will teach it?

“We’re not anticipating our instructor to have to do any additional education. She does have a business degree, she is already teaching business courses here,” Sudvary said.

“It looks like it could be anybody who is certified to teach social studies in those grade bands, so 9-12,” Edenfield said.

But high school principals agree this is something students should learn before graduation.

“It’s your personal responsibility. Just as being a good citizen, you should be a good steward of your money, as well,” Sudvary said.

“So half the time you try to find the nexus or the ‘Why are we doing this?’ I think this is obvious to the education community of why this is important,” Edenfield said.

Senate Bill 1 will go into effect for freshmen on or after July 1, 2022.