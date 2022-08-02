NILES, Ohio (WKBN) – Football season is in full swing. Practices officially started Monday in Ohio.

Junior high games will start up in a few weeks, and one big concern is a lack of helmets.

Many schools in the area are working to make sure all their players have the equipment needed for the season.

Springfield Local said they placed their orders back in February and still haven’t received about 14 of them. Niles McKinley ordered its helmets around the same time.

According to local coaches, Riddell, which is the helmet company, is experiencing a supply chain shortage.

Springfield Local head coach Sean Guerriero said the worst-case scenario would be to have to delay their junior high season.

“By maybe a week or two or until we get those helmets in so they pass them down,” he said.

Niles head coach Jim Parry said he would hate to see the junior high season impacted because of this.

“It’s a national problem. We’ve had 7-on-7s canceled because teams didn’t have helmets to come here and play,” Parry said. “Luckily, by the grace of God, we got eight helmets in last week, and we had one extra helmet in our program a week ago. Now, I think we have about eight extra helmets.”

Riddell issued a response to our sister station WJW about the supply issue saying it was not accepting any new orders for the 2022 season but is committed to filling the orders they have:

“To ensure we’re positioned to complete existing orders, Riddell is no longer accepting new orders for the 2022 season. Riddell will deliver all existing reconditioning orders by the first week of August. Most new helmets and shoulder pads in our backlog will ship by the end of August, with the remainder following shortly after in September.”