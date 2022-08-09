POLAND, Ohio (WKBN)- Some local superintendents said that bus drivers are a huge demand right now.

Just Tuesday morning WKBN checked the Educational Service of Eastern Ohio’s website, as well as Trumbull and Columbiana County’s websites. There are still dozens of bus driver positions that need to be filled ahead of the school year.

Some superintendents we talked to say the state of Ohio has changed the way transportation is done in a big way and it’s putting a lot of stress and demand on the public school systems. Some are seeing it more than others.

“Some of our bigger geographic districts are having a difficulty filling tons and tons of routes. retirees, people getting out for whatever the reason. Looking at the opportunities in the private sector of transportation is also a challenge to us,” said Columbiana Exempted Village Schools Superintendent Don Mook.

He said because drivers are required to get their CDL, the competition to keep them to other opportunities is getting tougher.

“Bus driving a specific and there’s a lot to becoming a licensed bus driver in the state of Ohio or any state because obviously, you’re putting kids lives into your hands so that’s a big responsibility and its a much bigger responsibility than people understand,” said Damon Dohar, Weathersfield Local School District superintendent.

That’s made the competition a little tougher as more people are finding careers in other areas, like the trucking industry.

WKBN checked the Educational Service of Eastern Ohio’s website, as well as Trumbull and Columbiana County’s websites, just this morning and there are still dozens of bus driver positions that need filled. If you’re interested all you have to do is apply there.